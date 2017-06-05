ISIS leaders among 22 killed in airstrikes, ground operations in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 05 2017, 9:11 am

At least twenty two militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in a series of airstrikes and ground operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the operations were conducted in the past 24 hours in the restive Achin district.

The officials further added that the militants were targeted in the vicinity of Mamand Dara, Lata Band Bazar, Pekha, and some other areas.

The two ISIS local leaders killed during the operations have been identified as Saqib and Noman, the officials said, adding that three vehicles belonging to the terror group were also destroyed.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations to eliminate the militants affiliated with the ISIS terrorist group in Nangarhar province.

The operations are being conducted in coordination with the US forces based in Afghanistan who are mainly carrying out airstrikes as part of a broader role granted to them by the Obama administration last year.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS