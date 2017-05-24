ISIS leaders among 10 killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed May 24 2017, 10:39 am

At least ten militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, were killed during the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said the militants were killed during the Hamza counter-terrorism operations conducted in the vicinity of Achin district.

The statement further added that the militants were targeted in Pekha and Gawdara aras of Achin, leaving ten of them dead including four of their leaders.

The ISIS leaders killed during the operations have been identified as Omari, Omar Shah, Sabit, and Abu Talha, the statement added.

The provincial government in its statement also added that the local residents and the security personnel did not suffer any casualties during the operations.

Nangarhar has been witnessing persistent counter-terrorism operations since last year and currently the Afghan forces are conducting the operations under the name of Hamza operations to eliminate the presence of ISIS-K militants from its restive districts.

The local officials said Tuesday at least five ISIS militants were killed and six others were wounded during the counter-terrorism operations conducted in the vicinity of Chaparhar district.

