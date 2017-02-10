ISIS leader involved in major Kabul attacks is killed: ARG

By Khaama Press - Fri Feb 10 2017, 7:46 am

A top leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group who was involved in some of the major attacks in Kabul city has been killed, the ARG Presidential Palace said.

According to ARG Palace, Qari Munib was killed during a counter-terrorism operation conducted on 13th January in Achin district of Nangarhar.

Qari Munib was involved in some of the major attacks in Kabul city, including a deadly attack on protesters in Kabul and attack on Baqir-ul-Uloom mosque in west of Kabul city that left scores of people dead or wounded.

He was also involved in an attack on Nepali security guards in Kabul city late last year.

ARG Palace said the ISIS leader was targeted in line with the President Ghani and National Security Council’s instructions and in join coordination with the coalition forces based in Afghanistan.

The operation against Qari Munib was a part of the ongoing counter-terrorism operations being jointly conducted to ascertain, approach, and target top commanders of the terrorist groups in the country, ARG Palace said.

Following the confirmation of Qari Munib’s death, President Ghani said “Those committing crimes against us, will not manage to flee from the grip of justice. Just will be served either through fair trials or the perpetrators will be targeted by the security forces.”

