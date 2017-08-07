ISIS leader in charge of prisons killed in Kunar airstrike

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 07 2017, 3:07 pm

A senior ISIS leader who was in charge of the prisons was killed in an airstrike in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the East said the ISIS leader Ezatullah was killed in an airstrike conducted in Chapa Dara district.

The Silab Corps official said a total of two ISIS militants were killed and three others were wounded in the airstrike.

The officials did not comment if the airstrike was carried out by the Afghan Air Force or the US forces based in Afghanistan.

Both the Afghan and US forces conduct regular operations and airstrikes against the loyalists of the terror group in the areas and provinces where they operate.

The US-Forces Afghanistan last month confirmed the death of four senior advisers of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria-Khorasan in a strike that also killed the ISIS-K emir Abu Sayid in Kunar province July 11, 2017.

According to the US Forces in Afghanistan, the four eliminated ISIS-K leaders were confirmed as: Sheik Ziaullah, the ISIS-K emir of religion; Mulavi Hubaib, the senior commander in Watahpur Valley; Haji Shirullah, an ISIS-K commander and former Hezb-e Islami Gulbuddin commander; and Assadullah, a senior ISIS-K shura member and a close associate of Abu Sayid.

“We will be relentless in our campaign against ISIS-K. There are no safe havens in Afghanistan,” said General John Nicholson, Commander, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan.

Gen. Nicholson further added “We will hunt them down until they are no longer a threat to the Afghan people and the region.”

