ISIS leader among 35 killed or wounded in Shaheen-25 operations

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 22 2017, 2:34 pm

At least 35 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed or wounded during the latest operations being conducted as part of the Shaheen-25 operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said at least 30 militants including a commander of the group identified as Hamza were killed and five others were wounded in air and ground operations.

The provincial police commandment earlier in a statement said, the militants were killed in the past 24 hours in Haska Mina district as vast swaths of the district including Gagari, Shagal, Jabo Kali, Payin, Langari, Kandu, Chonki, and Nari aras were covered.

The statement further added that 12 insurgents were killed in total during the operations and at least four others including a local leader of the group were wounded.

The ISIS leader injured during the operation has been identified as Mullah Naeem, the statement said, adding that one mortar launcher and two heavy machine guns were destroyed during the operations.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of this province.

In the meantime, the local officials are saying that the Shaheen-25 operations jointly launched by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are successfully being implemented in Haska Mina and Kot districts to root out the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group and other insurgents.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS