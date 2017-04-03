ISIS leader among 27 killed in Nangarhar airstrikes and clearance operations

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 03 2017, 12:16 pm

At least twenty seven militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the clearance operations and airstrikes in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the operations were conducted in the vicinity of Achin district.

At least eleven of the insurgents were killed during the clearance operations conducted by the Afghan police forces in Shadal and Abdul Khel areas.

The US forces based in Afghanistan also conducted airstrikes in Tangi area in Abdul Khel of Achin, leaving at least sixteen militants dead, the police commandment said, adding that a local leader of the group identified as Farooq was also among those killed.

Several weapons and military kits belonging to the militants were also destroyed in the airstrikes.

According to the police commandment, a number of the foreign insurgents were also among those killed.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have intensified their insurgency in some of its remote districts during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan are conducting regular operations to suppress the insurgency led by ISIS militants and other insurgent groups including Taliban.

