ISIS leader among 12 killed during Shaheen-25 operations in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 16 2017, 5:59 pm

At least 12 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the military operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the militants were killed during the Shaheen-25 operations launched five days ago in this province.

At least four of the militants were killed in in Gorgori and Payeen areas of Haska Mina district.

The remaining eight militants were killed during the operations in Pandok area of Kot district, the police commandment added.

The Afghan forces destroyed a heavy machine gun, Dshk, during the operations, the police commandment said, adding that the local residents and security forces did not suffer any casualties during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group have not commented regarding the report so far.

The local government and Security officials informed regarding the launch of the offensive earlier this week.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said the offensive “Shaheen-25” was launched after the approval of President Ghani was attained d following the decisions of the provincial military council.

The operations are being conducted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country, including northern provinces.

