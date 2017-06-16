ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi likely killed in Russian airstrike

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 16 2017, 12:23 pm

The leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi has likely been killed in an airstrike conducted by the Russian Air Force, it has been reported.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has said an investigation is underway to ascertain whether Al-Baghdadi was killed in an airstrike conducted late last month.

According to a statement by the Russian defense ministry carried in reports by the local media outlets, Al-Baghdadi was targeted along with at least 300 other insurgents and 30 top leaders of the terror group.

The statement further added that the airstrike was carried out on 28th May in Raqqa city.

The ISIS terrorist group has not commented regarding the reports so far.

This is not the first time reports have emerged regarding the death of the terror group’s leader which have proven as false.

This comes as earlier reports emerged suggesting that Al-Baghdadi was critically injured in an airstrike.

