ISIS Khurasan Chief Hafiz Saeed Khan killed in Afghanistan: Pentagon

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 13 2016, 7:58 am

The leader of the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group for the so called Khurasan province was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan, Pentagon said Friday.

The statement by Pentagon comes as earlier numerous reports have emerged suggesting the death of ISIS chief in Afghanistan.

Deputy spokesman for the US Department of Defense Gordon Trowbridge said Khan was killed in a drone strike on July 26th in eastern Nangarahr province.

Trowbridge further added that Khan was targeted during the operations being conducted by the Afghan and US forces.

Khan had been known to “directly participate in attacks against U.S. and coalition forces, and the actions of his network terrorized Afghans, especially in Nangarhar.”

The statement said that Mr. Khan had used Nangarhar to “train, equip, disseminate and control” the supply of fighters, and that his death would disrupt the branch’s recruiting and operations in the region.

The Afghan commandos launched a major operation against the loyalists of the terror group in Nangarhar nearly three weeks and cleared the restive Kot district from the presence of ISIS militants.

The operations were launched amid concerns that the terror group is attempting to expand insurgency activities in the country.

The group claimed responsibility behind a deadly bombing in Kabul that left at least 80 people dead and over 200 others wounded.

