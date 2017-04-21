ISIS-K leader Hafiz Saeed’s horse presented to the Afghan President

By Khaama Press - Fri Apr 21 2017, 9:31 pm

The personal horse of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria Khurasan (ISIS-K) leader Hafiz Saeed was presented to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, days after the terror group received a major blow in an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The horse was presented to President Ghani following a meeting organized in the President Palace, attended by several tribal elders, political figures, and other influential figures of Nangarhar.

The horse was reportedly captured by the security forces during the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Nangarhar.

Both the Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan are conducting regular operations to suppress the insurgency led by ISIS militants and other insurgent groups including Taliban.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

However, the United States last Thursday launched a major airstrike against the terror group using the Mother of All Bombs, GBU-43 bomb to destroy the tunnels network and other hideouts of the terror group in Achin district.

According to the Afghan security officials, the death of at least 96 ISIS militants including thirteen key leaders of terror group have been confirmed so far as they insist that the toll may further rise once the clearance operations conclude in the area of the bombing.

