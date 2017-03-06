ISIS in Afghanistan release new distressing execution photos

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 06 2017, 3:01 pm

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have released new distressing execution photos as the terror group continues to face growing pressures from the Afghan and US forces during the counter-terrorism operations.

The group released the horrific execution photos in social media on Sunday night which purportedly shows the two men are executed in different ways.

The incident has reportedly taken place in the restive Achin district where two more beheading incidents were reported last week.

The loyalists of the terror group accuse the two men of working as spies for the government and execute one of the men with gunshot while the other one is beheaded.

The local officials in Achin said last week that two men were beheaded and their dead bodies were left in the area in this district due to unknown charges.

This comes as the Afghan security forces are busy conducting their counter-terrorism operations in the restive districts of Nangarhar against the loyalists of the terror group.

The US forces based in Afghanistan also conduct regular airstrikes against the militants affiliated with the terror group under a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

