ISIS in Afghanistan release grim execution video purports to show execution by children

By Ghanizada - Tue Jun 27 2017, 12:29 pm

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, the so-called ISIS-Khurasan province, has released a new grim execution video purportedly showing the murder of five individuals.

The video circulated online by the supports of the terror group shows the killing of five individuals, accused of espionage.

However, the grimmest part of the video is the execution carried out by two children, with both apparently being less than ten years of age.

The latest video by ISIS loyalists in Afghanistan has been released days after the terror group received unprecedented setbacks on the battlefield, losing several key commanders, leaders, and fighters.

The video has been released after the terror group’s attempts to establish a regional so-called caliphate and foothold in the country was thwarted, specifically in the battle of Tora Bora, one of the key mountainous terrains of the country and home to Al-Qaeda’s founder and leader Osama bin Laden who was ousted as a result of the US air campaign and was subsequently killed in Abottabad of Pakistan.

In the meantime, the Afghan forces, in collaboration with the US forces based in Afghanistan have stepped up efforts and counter-terrorism operations to oust and eliminate the terror group from the Afghan soil.

The acting Minister of Defense Tariq Shah Bahrami said two weeks ago that a major plan of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) to establish the Khurasan province in Afghanistan has been foiled by the Afghan security forces.

Bahrami further added that the Afghan security forces have launched 12 large operations so far and dozens of medium and large operations while hundreds of airstrikes have been conducted on the hideouts of the terror group.

According to the acting minister of defense, at least 2,500 militants of the terrorist group have been killed during the operations until now and around 800 others have sustained injuries.

