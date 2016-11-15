ISIS in Afghanistan claims Trump’s victory to help attract more fighters

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 15 2016, 7:14 pm

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan have claimed that the victory of Donald Trump in the US Presidential election will help the group attract more fighters in the country.

The loyalists of the terrorist group joined the Taliban insurgents to react towards the victory of the Republican candidate in the elections.

“This guy is a complete maniac. His utter hate towards Muslims will make our job much easier because we can recruit thousands,” Abu Omar Khorasani, a top IS commander in Afghanistan, told Reuters.

The remarks by ISIS commander in Afghanistan came as Trump earlier promised to defeat “radical Islamic terrorism just as we won the Cold War.”

The US forces in Afghanistan as well as the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have stepped up counter-terrorism operations against the militant groups, including the ISIS terrorist group.

The increased raids by US forces based in Afghanistan followed by Obama administration’s decision to grant broader role to counter the growing threats posed by the terrorist groups.

However, Trump has offered few details on his plans to combat various radical groups, including IS, the Taliban and al Qaeda, which represent a wide spectrum of political views, according to Reuters.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS