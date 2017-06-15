ISIS in Afghanistan claims the capture of Bin Laden’s hideout in Tora Bora

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 15 2017, 7:54 pm

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, claims the capture of Osama Bin Laden’s hideout in the remote Tora Bora valley in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The group’s loyalists informed regarding the capture of the mountainous terrain, a claim which has been rejected by the Afghan officials.

The group has reportedly informed regarding the capture of Tora Bora through its radio station which was repeatedly targeted in the Afghan and US forces operations.

A local security official in Pacher Agam confirmed that the militants of the terror group have gotten closer to Tora and heavy clashes are underway between the terror group and Taliban militants close to the area.

The official further added that the militants of the terror group reached Tora Bora via Khogyani district but rejected the claims by ISIS that the area has fallen to its fighters control.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani also confirmed that the ISIS fighters have managed to get close to Tora Bora area but he said the area has not been fully captured by them.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS