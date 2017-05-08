ISIS head in Afghanistan, mastermind of Kabul military hospital attack killed

By Khaama Press - Mon May 08 2017, 8:55 am

The head of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan was killed during an operation in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said earlier tonight that the leader of ISIS Khurasan Abdul Hasib was killed during an operation of the Afghan Special Forces in Nangarhar province.

A statement by the ARG Palace said Hasib was killed along with a number of the senior ISIS commanders nearly ten days ago.

The statement further added that the government delayed the announcement of Hasib’s death to confirm the report.

Hasib was the main mastermind and had ordered the deadly attack on Kabul’s main military hospital, Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital, the statement added.

ARG Palace said the Afghan forces continue to inflict heavy casualties to ISIS loyalists in the country with the support of the coalition forces.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The US military used the world’s largest bomb, GBU-43 on ISIS-K’s network of caves in Achin district nearly last month which resulted into the deaths of scores of ISIS insurgents, including their senior leaders.

