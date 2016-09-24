ISIS fighters in Afghanistan mainly ex-Pakistani Taliban members: Gen. Nicholson

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 24 2016, 2:06 pm

The ISIS loyalists fighting in Afghanistan are mainly ex-Pakistani members and are receiving support from the main group leaders based in Syria, the top US commander in Afghanistan General John Nicholson has said.

General Nicholson who is also the commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan has said there are up to 1,300 ISIS loyalists in Afghanistan.

He said the loyalists of the terror group receive money, guidance, and communications support from the main group in Syria.

General Nicholson further added that the U.S. and Afghan military have killed many IS leaders and members in recent months and that they are in fewer Afghan areas than they previously were.

According to General Nicholson, the terror group loyaliss re currently holding only three to four districts compared to 10 one year ago.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) launched a major operation in Nangarhar to suppress the activities of ISIS loyalists in mid-July this year.

The US forces also provided support to the Afghan forces during the operation conducted in Kot, Achin and parts of the province where ISIS loyalists were conducting insurgency.

The US forces resumed operations against ISIS loyalists after the Obama administration granted them broader role to combat the terror groups in Afghanistan.

