ISIS fighters held from Peshawar hospital, returned to Afghanistan: Pak officials

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 08 2017, 12:58 pm

The Pakistani authorities have claimed the security forces arrested four ISIS loyalists as they were receiving treatment in a hospital in Peshawar city.

The officials have said the arrested ISIS loyalists were handed over to the Afghan authorities.

A local official in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Niaz Muhammad has said the militants had crossed to Pakistan after they were injured during the clashes with the security forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The suspected militants were identified as Javed Khan, Niamtullah, Safiullah and Taaliman, according to the local newspaper, Dawn.

The report further added that All the militants belonged to Afghanistan’s Nangarhar district and had illegally crossed into Pakistan.

“Pakistan will never let its soil be used against Afghanistan and today’s move is a gesture toward peaceful Afghanistan,” he said.

This comes as the Afghan and US forces have stepped up operations against the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan where the terror group initially started their operations.

The US forces conduct aerial strikes against the loyalists of the terror group as the Afghan forces regularly conduct ground and airstrikes to suppress the activities of the terror group.

