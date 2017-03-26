ISIS execute 3 civilians on charges of supporting police in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 26 2017, 1:00 pm

At least three civilians have been executed in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan by militants affiliated with the offshoot of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

According to the local officials, the incident took place in the restive Darzab district and the victims were all ordinary civilians.

Provincial police chief Abdul Hafiz Khashi confirmed the incident but rejected the allegations against the victims.

He said the three civilians had no links or cooperation with any government or security institution as claimed by the ISIS loyalists.

The security situation in northern Jawzjan has sharply deteriorated during the recent months as the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group have expanded their operations in some remote districts of the province.

At least ten policemen and a woman were killed in an attack carried out by the ISIS militants in this province last month.

Earlier, the ISIS militants killed at least six workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross and abducted two others.

There are still no reports regarding the whereabouts and fate of the abducted ICRC workers despite the international aid organization issued a statement urging the militants to release the hostages.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS