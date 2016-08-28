ISIS coordinator arrested in Jalalabad city

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 28 2016, 1:00 pm

A militant coordinating the movement of fighters for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was arrested in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said Abdul Rahman also known as Badam son of Bahram was arrested from the 2nd police district of Jalalabad city.

According to a statement by NDS, Abdul Rahman was involved in coordinating the movement of fighters for the terror group from Jalalabad city to Kot district.

The statement further added that three individuals were also arrested together with Abdul Rahman as he was attempting to shift them to Kot so that they can join the terror group.

The Afghan intelligence operatives arrested four other individuals belonging to Taliban commander Amin ul Haq from Jalalabad city, NDS added.

According to NDS, the group was involved in bombing, explosions and assassination of tribal edlers in Jalalabad.

The detained individuals have been identified as Abdul Razaq son of Malang, Sher Mohammad son of Abdul, Zia ul Haq son of Hazrat Mohammad, and Zakir also known as Bozorg son of Juma Khan.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the reports so far.

