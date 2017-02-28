ISIS commander among 7 killed in Nangarhar operations

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 28 2017, 11:29 am

At least seven loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in a series of operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial officials are saying the militants were killed as part of the ongoing Shaheen-25 operations.

The officials further added that nine militants also sustained injuries during the operations being jointly conducted by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Haska Mina district.

According to the officials, the operations are being conducted with the support of close-air support and artillery units of the Afghan army.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased to their insurgency activities in some remote districts of the province.

Both the Taliban insurgents and loyalists of ISIS terrorist group are occasionally conducting insurgency activities by staging coordinated attacks, roadside bombings and ambushes against the security forces and government officials.

The Shaheen-25 operations were launched nearly one month ago in response to the growing insurgency of the anti-government armed militants in Haska Mina, Kot, Achin and some other remote districts.

