ISIS commander among 4 killed in US airstrike in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 13 2016, 9:55 am

A commander of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was killed in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the airstrike was carried out in the restive Achin district, leaving the ISIS commander dead along with three other militants.

The officials further added that the drone strike was carried out in Abdul Khel district.

This comes as the local officials said Monday that seven loyalists of the terror group was killed in a similar airstrike in Haska Mina district.

Earlier, a commander of the terror group who was actively recruiting for the terror group was killed during an operation in Khogyani district last week.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

