ISIS commander among 16 killed or wounded in Nangarhar operations

By Khaama Press - Sat May 20 2017, 1:21 pm

At least sixteen militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, ISIS terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, were killed during the counter-terrorism in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said a commander of the group identified as Hamza was killed along with 9 other insurgents.

The statement further added that six other militants were also wounded during the operations.

According to the provincial government, the operations were conducted in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan said Friday “In the last nine months alone, Afghan and US counter-terrorism forces have killed the ISIS-K Emir Hafiz Sayed Khan and his replacement Abdul Hasib. They have also killed over a dozen of their top leadership. Since March, they have killed more than 750 ISIS-K fighters, recovering territory so that displaced Afghans have been able to return to their homes.”

