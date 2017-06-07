ISIS claims responsibility for the attacks in Iran that left several dead or wounded

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 07 2017, 2:12 pm

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility behind the attack on the Iranian parliament compound and the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum that left several people dead or wounded.

The group has issued a statement in the Arabic language claiming the responsibility for the attacks.

According to the local Fars News agency, the deaths of at least four people have been confirmed so far in the attack on the parliament compound and over ten others were wounded in the attack.

The attack was reportedly carried out by a group of at least four assailants, including suicide bombers as a blast has been reported in the parliament building.

At least one person was killed and several others were wounded after a number of insurgents attacked the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, the news agency said, adding that the attack involved bombing and shooting spree.

At least two explosions have been reported in the two sites, the parliament compound and the Khomeini Mausoleum.

Tehran’s governor has said one of the suicide bombers managed to detonate his explosives vest in the Mausoleum while the other one was shot dead.

