ISIS claims responsibility for the attack on Nangarhar television

By Khaama Press - Thu May 18 2017, 9:21 am

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, claimed responsibility behind the attack on television station in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

ISIS in a statement said the attack was carried out by a group of suicide bombers belonging to the group.

The attack was launched around 10:30 am local time after a group of at least four suicide bombers stormed the compound of the radio and television station in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province.

Provincial governor Gulab Mangal told reporters that the attack ended after all four suicide bombers were shot dead by the security forces.

He said clashes between the security forces and the insurgents continued for almost three hours before they were eliminated.

Mangal further added that four people, all workers of the television, were killed during the attack and at least 24 others were wounded.

According to Mangal, seven security personnel and 17 civilians were among those wounded during the clashes.

He said the militants launched the attack by initially carrying out a suicide blast and allowing the remaining insurgents to enter the compound.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS