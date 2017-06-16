ISIS claims responsibility for suicide attack on Kabul mosque

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 16 2017, 2:00 pm

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, claimed responsibility behind the suicide attack on a Shi’ite mosque in Kabul city.

The group in a statement said the attack was carried out by the fighters of the group, targeting the Shi’ite mosque in West of Kabul city.

The death of at least four people including a police officer has been confirmed by the security institutions so far and at least eight others including four policemen were wounded.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman Najib Danish confirmed that two suicide bombers attempted to attack the prayer participants in Al-Zahra mosque in Barchi area of Kabul city.

He said the suicide bombers were identified by the security personnel before they manage to enter the mosque and one of them detonated his explosives near the gate of the mosque while the other one detonated his explosives in the kitchen of the mosque after several minutes of armed resistance with the security forces.

A local tribal elder and trader identified as Haji Ramazan was also among those killed in the attack.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS