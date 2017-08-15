ISIS claims responsibility for massacre of civilians in north of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 15 2017, 11:51 am

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, has claimed responsibility for the massacre of scores of civilians in northern Sar-e-Pul province.

The terror group in a statement claimed that the massacre of was carried out in a Shi’ite dominated area.

The statement released in Arabic language further adds that fifty four people were killed by the fighters of the terror group in Mirza Olang area in Sayad district of Sar-e-Pul province.

This comes as earlier reports suggested that the massacre was jointly carried out by the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists.

A governor’s spokesman Zabiullah Amani had said the fighters of both the group had joined hands to massacre the civilian which also included women and children.

The Afghan government with the support of the tribal elders managed to evacuated around 235 civilians from area after almost four days of remaining in militants trap.

In the meantime, the security officials are saying that a clearance operation is underway in Mirza Olang as vast areas of the valley have been cleared and heavy casualties have been incurred to the militants.

This is not the first time the ISIS loyalists have claimed responsibility behind the attack on Shi’ites in Afghanistan but the group has claimed credit for the numerous other attacks including deadly bombings on gatherings and mosques.

