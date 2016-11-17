ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul attack that left 4 dead, 11 wounded

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 17 2016, 8:00 am

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the attack in Kabul that left at least 4 dead.

ISIS loyalists operating under the name of Khurasan province issued a statement and released the picture of the suicide bomber who carried out the attack on Wednesday morning.

The suicide bomber has been identified as Talha Al-Khurasani and the loyalists of the terror group have claimed that the target of the explosion was the operatives of the Afghan intelligence.

The incident on Wednesday took place in Pul-e-Mahmood Khan area of the city around 8:00 am local time.

The officials confirmed that 4 people were killed and 11 others were wounded in the attack.

The statement by ISIS loyalists claiming responsibility for the attack comes as the terror group has received major setbacks during the counter-terrorism operations conducted by the Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan.

The Afghan and US forces routinely carry out operations to eliminate the loyalists of the terror group who are mainly based in eastern Nangarhar province of the country.

The US forces in Afghanistan started airstrikes against the ISIS loyalists and other militants operating in the country after they were granted broader role by Obama administration earlier this year.

