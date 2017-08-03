ISIS claims responsibility for deadly mosque bombing in West of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 03 2017, 9:07 am

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing on a Shi’ite mosque in western Herat province of Afghanistan.

The terror group issued a statement late on Wednesday claiming that the attack on Jawadia mosque was carried out by two of their suicide bombers identified as Umair Asim and Tayyeb Al-Khurasani.

ISIS claimed that around 50 people were killed in the attack and more than 80 others were wounded in the attack which was carried out using automatic rifles, hand grenades, and suicide bombing vests.

The attack was widely condemned with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani saying the terrorist groups are revealing their real faces by carrying out attacks on mosques and other religious and sacred places, calling such attacks against the Islamic and humanitarian values.

He condemned the attack in strongest words and urged the religious clerics to raise voices against the atrocities being committed by the terrorist groups.

The NATO Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan Ambassador Cornelius Zimmermann said “Attacking a holy place and slaughtering people while they are praying is a despicable violation of fundamental human rights and basic religious principles.”

Zimmermann further added “They are not alone. NATO stands with the Afghan people in their continued pursuit of peace and security.”

Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan said “This attack deliberately targeting civilians at prayer can have no justification whatsoever.”

“Fanning terror and sectarian violence against a specific community is abhorrent and those responsible must be brought to account,” he added.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS