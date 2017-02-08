ISIS claims Kabul Supreme Court attack that left 21 dead, 41 wounded

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 08 2017, 8:23 pm

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Kabul targeting the Supreme Court of Afghanistan.

The loyalists of the terror group operating under the name of Khurasan province, issued a statement earlier this evening, claiming the attack was carried out by the group.

The statement was released in Arabic language along with a picture purportedly showing the suicide bomber who detonated his explosives near the court entrance gate.

According to the Afghan public health officials, at least 21 people were killed and 41 others were wounded in the attack.

The attack was widely condemned in Afghanistan as well as abroad.

“This attack appears to have deliberately targeted civilian judicial staff as they were leaving the office for the day,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA. “This attack is nothing short of an atrocity. Those responsible for planning and carrying out this horrendous act must be brought to justice.”

UNAMA said it notes with concern a pattern of attacks against judicial authorities in recent years.

According to the UN mission, since the beginning of 2015 alone, it documented 74 attacks targeting judges, prosecutors and judicial staff, which have resulted in 89 dead and 214 injured.

“It reminds all parties that judges and staff of civilian courts – including the Supreme Court – are civilians. Attacks intentionally targeting civilians are tantamount to war crimes,” UNAMA added.

