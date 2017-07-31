ISIS claims attack on Iraqi embassy in Kabul as a standoff is underway

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 31 2017, 2:19 pm

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group also known as Daesh has claimed the responsibility behind the attack on the embassy of Iraq in Kabul city.

The group has issued a statement both in Dari and Arabic language claiming that the attack was carried out by two suicide bombers.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan (MoI) said at least four insurgents who have taken positions in the vicinity of the embassy are still exchanging fire with the security forces.

MoI officials are saying that additional Special Operations Forces personnel have been deployed in the area to eliminate the remaining insurgents.

The attack was launched after a suicide bomber detonated explosives believed to be planted inside a vehicle and numerous other explosions have been reported in the area.

The Ministry of Interior is saying that the embassy staff have been successfully removed from the compound and efforts are underway to end the attack.

The attack by ISIS loyalists on the embassy of Iraq has been carried out weeks after the terror group lost the control of the strategic Mosul city in Iraq.

