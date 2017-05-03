ISIS claim responsibility for Kabul suicide attack that left 8 dead

By Khaama Press - Wed May 03 2017, 1:33 pm

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS-Khurasan, claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide attack in capital Kabul.

The group in a statement released in Arabic language claimed that 8 American soldiers were killed in the attack.

However, the US forces in Afghanistan earlier said only three coalition soldiers were wounded in the attack and that their health condition is satisfactory.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) earlier said at least eight civilians were killed and twenty five others were wounded in the attack.

The incident took place around 8 am local time in the vicinity of the 9th police district of the city as the coalition forces convoy was crossing the area located close to the US Embassy and other key government compounds, including the supreme court of Afghanistan.

The attack by ISIS on coalition forces convoy comes at a time when the Afghan forces with the support of the US forces based in the country have stepped up attacks against the terror group in the areas where they operate, specifically in eastern Nangarhar province.

The US forces used the world’s largest non-nuclear bomb against the terror group in Achin district of Nangarhar last month, leaving nearly 100 ISIS fighters dead, including some of the key leaders of the group.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS