ISIS claim of Kabul attack being assessed as preliminary leads found: Sediqi

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 09 2017, 2:51 pm

The relevant security institutions are assessing the claims made by the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist as preliminary leads have been found by the intelligence operatives.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman Sediq Sediqi informed regarding the progress a day after the main military hospital was hit by one of the deadliest coordinated attacks for which ISIS loyalists claimed responsibility.

“We are assessing Daesh claims to yesterday’s attack, but at this stage we can’t make a prejudgment prior to conclusion of investigation,” he said in a Twitter post.

Sediqi further added “Brutal terrorist groups like ISIS,Taliban,Haqqani & many other regional terrorist networks with safe heavens n Pakistan which have been behind many horrific attacks in the past are unfortunately operates in Afg and have been behind the recent attacks n Kabul&other parts.”

“We will heavily depend on our investigation to determine the group. Our intelligence have found some leads regarding yesterday’s attack,” he added.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) officials said Thursday that the attack on Sardar Moammad Daud Khan hospital left over 30 people dead.

The officials further added that the attack was launched earlier on Wednesday morning and continued for several hours before the militants were shot dead at around 3:00 pm local time.

