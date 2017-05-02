ISI chief to visit Kabul as efforts underway to mend Pak-Afghan ties

By Khaama Press - Tue May 02 2017, 5:05 pm

The Inter Services Intelligence chief, Pakistan military’s intelligence, Gen. Naveed Mukhtar is expected to visit Kabul in near the future as efforts are underway to mend the Pak-Afghan ties which witnessed an all time low during the past one year.

According to the informed sources, Gen. Mukhtar is expected to visit Kabul at the end of the current week to meet with the Afghan officials.

This comes as a delegation of the Pakistani parliamentarians visited Kabul last week and met with the Afghan president and other high level government officials to bridge the gap between the two nations and improve bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

The speaker of the Upper House of the Afghan Parliament, Meshrano Jirga, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, said Sunday that President Ghani had serious negotiations with the delegation of the Pakistani Parliament during their visit to Kabul.

Speaking during the general session of the Upper House of the Parliament, Muslimyar, said President Ghani shared the concerns and issues of Afghanistan with the Pakistani delegation.

He said the Pakistani delegation has taken a note of the concerns shared by Afghanistan and they submit the Afghan concerns and issues to the Pakistani authorities upon their return.

