ISIS attack repulsed in East of Afghanistan, 6 militants killed

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 18 2017, 11:32 am

At least loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the loyalists of the terror group suffered the casualties after their attack was repulsed.

The officials further added that ISIS loyalists launched the attack on some check posts located in Haska Mina district late on Tuesday night.

According to the officials, at least four loyalists of the terror group were also wounded during the clashes.

No further details were given regarding the possible casualties of the security forces.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

The latest attack by ISIS loyalists comes as the group has resumed insurgency during the recent days and after some weeks when they received major setback in Afghan and US forces operations.

Earlier, the loyalists of the terror group kidnapped a group of at least 14 teachers of a mercenary in this province.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

