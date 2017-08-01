ISIS attack on Iraqi embassy in Kabul widely condemned

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 01 2017, 1:16 pm

The attack by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group on the embassy of Iraq in Kabul has been widely condemned.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has strongly condemned the attack on the embassy of Iraq, calling it a move in contrast to the international norms and values.

He said the terrorists are attempting to harm the relations of Afghanistan with the other nations by carrying out such attacks on the instructions of outsiders, warning that the terrorist groups will never achieve their goal.

NATO Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan Ambassador Cornelius Zimmermann said

“I strongly condemns the attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Kabul today. Attacks against diplomatic facilities and staff are against the principles of international law.”

“ISIS has once again demonstrated their utter disrespect for civilian lives,” he said, adding that “I offer my heartfelt sympathies to all those affected and my solidarity to the entire team of the Iraqi Embassy in these difficult moments, and I commend the Afghan security forces for their swift and decisive action in repelling this attack.”

Zimmermann also added that NATO stands firm in its commitment to continue supporting the Afghan security forces and institutions, as they tackle the threats posed by ISIS and other terrorist groups.

The Office of the National Security Council in a statement national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar visited the Iraqi ambassador after the attack.

Atmar said the terror group has been hardly hit in Nangarhar of Afghanistan and Mosul of Iraq and the attack on the embassy compound was carried out in revenge of those losses.

The Iraqi ambassador in the meantime, hailed the Afghan security forces for their rapid reaction and bravery in suppressing the attack.

