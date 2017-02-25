ISIS attack in North of Afghanistan leaves 10 policemen and a woman dead

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 25 2017, 6:04 pm

At least ten policemen lost their lives in an attack carried out by the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISSI) terrorist group in North of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials in Jawzjan province, the incident took place on Friday afternoon after a group of ISIS militants ambushed the policemen in a mosque.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Mohammad Reza Ghafoor confirmed the incident and said the loyalists of the terror group ambushed the policemen as they were coming out of the mosque.

He said a woman was also killed during the attack as she arrived in the area following the gunfire to look after her husband who was among those killed.

Jawzjan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan which has witnessed growing instability during the recent months.

At least workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross were killed by the loyalists of the terror group few days ago.

They also kidnapped two more ICRC workers and there are still no reports regarding the fate of the hostages.

The anti-government armed militants also kidnapped at least 52 farmers from the vicinity of Jawzjan province days after the deadly attack on ICRC workers.

