ISIS arrests woman over illicit sexual charges in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 06 2017, 7:24 pm

Militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have arrested a woman in North of Afghanistan on charges of having illicit sexual relations (Zana).

According to the local officials in Jawzjan, the woman, az Nazia was arrested and has been taken to an unknown location after she was accused of having illicit sexual relations with a man.

The incident took place in an area under the control of the militants of the terror group in the restive Darzab district.

The provincial district administrative chief Baz Mohammad Dawar confirmed the incident and said preliminary reports indicate the woman is being kept as a hostage in Sardara area, which is under their control.

This comes as reports emerged earlier today suggesting that scores of people were shot dead by the militants affiliated with the terror group in northern Sar-e-Pul province.

Earlier reports suggested that 26 farmers were shot dead by the Taliban insurgents after they captured a key area in the restive Sayad district.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the two reports so far.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS