ISIS and Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Nangarhar drone strikes

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 08 2017, 1:03 pm

The Taliban insurgents and militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group suffered heavy casualties in the drone strikes conducted in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said a total of thirty two militants were killed or wounded in the airstrikes.

The statement further added that the first airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Awghiz area of Haska Mina district, leaving at least fourteen militants dead and eleven more wounded, all belonging to the ISIS terrorist.

The second airstrike was carried out on Friday in the vicinity of Golai area of Ghani Khel district, leaving three militants dead, the police commandment said, adding that the dead militants belong to Afridi group and the militants killed in the airstrike have been identified as Abdullah, Zakir, and Kochi Afridi.

According to the police commandment, the Taliban insurgents also launched coordinated attacks on various check posts in Hesarak district and at least two militants were killed and two others were wounded after the Afghan forces responded to their attack.

The local officials are saying that the local residents and security forces have not suffered any casualties in the operations.

