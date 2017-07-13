ISIS and Taliban suffer casualties in Kunar airstrikes and operations

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 13 2017, 10:31 am

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group and Taliban insurgents suffered heavy casualties during the airstrikes and ground operations in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in a statement said at least fifteen Taliban insurgents were killed, two of them were wounded, and their heavy machine gun was destroyed during the operations of the ground forces in Asmar and Shigal districts on Tuesday.

The statement further added that in separate operations involving airstrikes, at least nine militants affiliated with the Islamic State terror group were killed.

The airstrikes were carried out in the vicinity of Watapur district of Kunar, the Silab Corps added.

In the meantime, the provincial police chief Juma Gul Hemat said a total of eleven ISIS militants were killed in the airstrikes.

According to Hemat, an Arab national and two Pakistanis were among those killed in the airstrikes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the reports so far.

Kunar is among the relatively volatile provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents and militants affiliated with the other terrorist groups are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

