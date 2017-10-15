ISIS and Taliban insurgents suffer heavy casualties in latest military operations: MoD

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 15 2017, 9:17 am

The Taliban militants and insurgents affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group suffered heavy casualties in the latest counter-terrorism joint operations of the Afghan national defense and security forces.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Saturday that a total of nearly 60 insurgents were killed during the joint operations in the past 24 hours.

According to an operational update of MoD, at least 27 insurgents were also wounded during the same operations.

The statement by Mod further added that the operations were conducted in with the help of the Air Force and artillery units in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghor, herat, Badghis, Balkh, jawzjan, Faryab, Kunduz, Badakhshan, and Helmand.

The majority of the Taliban insurgents were killed in Dehrawood district of Uruzgan where 22 militants were killed and some of their weapons were destroyed, MoD said, adding that 14 were killed in Dasht Archi of Kunduz and 10 others were wounded, three vehicles were destroyed and 20 hideouts of them were eliminated.

According to MoD, at least 13 militants were killed in Nad Ali and Marjah districts of Helmand, 13 others were wounded, 4 motorcycles were destroyed and some weapons and ammunition and 26 landemines were discovered and defused.

In the meantime, at least 3 ISIS militants were killed in an operation conducted in Achin district of Nangarhar province, MoD said, adding that 4 militants were killed in Ghazni and 4 others were killed in Faryab province.

