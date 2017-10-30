ISIS and Taliban casualties further rise amid ongoing clashes in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 30 2017, 12:56 pm

The casualties of the Taliban and ISIS insurgents have further increased amid ongoing clashes between the two sides in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The officials of the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army in the East said at least 23 militants were killed or wounded during the latest clashes.

The officials further added that five ISIS and six Taliban insurgents were killed while five Taliban militants and seven ISIS insurgents were wounded.

According to Shaheen Corps officials, the latest clashes between the two sides broke out in this province on Sunday.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the local officials said late on Saturday at least eight militants were killed or wounded during the latest infighting among the Taliban and ISIS militants in this province.

A statement by the government’s office said at least five ISIS militants were killed and three Taliban insurgents were wounded during the clash.

The statement further added that the incident took place at around 5 am local time Sprai area of the district.

