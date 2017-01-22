ISIS actively recruiting in Kunar province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 22 2017, 12:40 pm

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have started recruitment in the eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan, it has been reported.

Provincial high peace council officials and some local tribal elders have informed regarding the recruitment process of the ISIS group in this province.

The head of the high peace council for Kunar, Mohammad Ismail Munib, told RFE/RL that the loyalist of the terror group have started advertisements and are spreading propaganda among the residents of Kunar.

He said the issue has sparked concerns among the local residents and ISIS loyalists move among the people to attract them to their ranks.

Shahwali Salarzai, head of Kunar’s labor association, has said the group could attract the jobless youths whose numbers are considerably high.

This comes as the Ministry of Interior (MoI) officials said Saturday that the terror group still pose serious threats to Afghanistan despite their hardly suppressed in counter-terrorism operations.

MoI spokesman Sediq Sediqi told reporters in Kabul that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) continue to maintain pressure on the loyalists of the terror group in East of Afghanistan.

Sediqi further added that ISIS loyalists have managed to harm the residents of Nangarhar province and more operations have been conducted to prevent ISIS loyalists expand foothold in Nangarhar districts and other provinces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS