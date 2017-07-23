Irresponsible statements and moves could spark chaos, warns Abdullah

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 23 2017, 4:21 pm

The Chief Executive of the Government of National Unity Abdullah Abdullah has warned that irresponsible statements and moves could spark chaos in the country.

Abdullah made the remarks during the inauguration of the second term of the youth parliament in Kabul today.

Apparently gesturing towards the remarks by his close ally during the elections, Ata Mohammad Noor, said the political figures should consider their national responsibilities rather focusing on personal statements.

He warned pursuing such approaches could have a negative impact and will lead to chaos, specifically during the current situation in the country.

Speaking during a gathering on Sunday, for the first time after the agreement for formation of a new political coalition, Noor said the government, specifically the chief executive failed to ensure security of the ordinary people during the protests who were shot dead and even run over by the armored vehicles.

Noor said the chief executive has particularly failed to ensure the right of those people who had once casted votes in his favor in the elections.

In other parts of speech, Noor said a major conspiracy is being orchestrated against the Jamiat-e-Islami party and its allies and the last month’s attack on the funeral Salim Izadyar, the son of the deputy chairman of the Senate House, was plotted to eliminate the party’s leaders.

He said the deployment of four suicide bombers on the funeral ceremony remains questionable as even the chief executive who is a member of the security council, failed to ensure security for an important event.

