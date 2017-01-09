Iran’s influential figure, ex-president, Hashemi Rafsanjani dies

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 09 2017, 10:27 am

The former Iranian President and an influential figure of the country Hashemi Rafsanjani has died.

Serving as Iranian President from 1989 to 1997, Mr. Rafsanjani died at the age of 82 due to an heart attack.

“Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani was taken to hospital after heart attack and more than an hour long efforts by doctors to revive him were not successful,” the deputy minister of health was quoted by Fars news agency as saying.

“The soul of the great man of the revolution, symbol of patience and resistance, has gone to Heaven,” the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a Twitter post.

Despite playing a key role in 1979 revolution, Rafsanjani became a counterpoint to hardline conservatives later in his life.

He was also heading the Expediency Council, a body which is intended to resolve disputes between the parliament and the Guardian Council. He was also a member of the Assembly of Experts, the clerical body that selects the supreme leader, Iran’s most powerful figure.

According to the analysts, Rafsanjani’s death is a major blow to the president, who is preparing for re-election in May.

