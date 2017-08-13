Iranian suicide bomber arrested by the Afghan forces in Nimroz

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 13 2017, 9:09 am

The Afghan security forces have arrested a suicide bomber hailing from the neighboring Iran, the security officials said Saturday.

Provincial security chief Jilani Abu Bakar confirmed that an Iranian national who was attempting to carry out a suicide attack was arrested by the security forces.

He said the man was arrested during a clash erupted after a coordinated Taliban attack in Khash Rod ditrict.

According to Abu Bakar, the suicide bomber had joined the insurgents and was apparently looking to targt the security forces.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This is not the first time reports have emerged regarding the involvement of foreign insurgents, specifically Iranians in the Afghan war.

An Iranian national who was fighting for the Taliban insurgentswas arrested in western Nimroz province of Afghanistan late lst month.

A spokesman for the 215th Maiwand Corps in South of Afghanistan Maj. Raza said the Iranian national was arrested during the clashes with the security forces late on Thursday.

He said the detained militant has been identified as Habibullah who is also famous as Safari and is originally a resident of Zahidan in Iran.

Maj. Zafari further added that the investigations revealed that Habibullah was fighting in the ranks of the Taliban insurgents led by Mawlavi Abdullah Brahwi.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) also informed regarding the killing of a key Taliban group leader Mullah Abbas who was conducting insurgency activities as the logistics chief of the group in the region.

A statement by MoD said Mullah Abbas was actively operating between Afghanistan and Iran to provide logistics support to the Taliban insurgents.

