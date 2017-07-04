Iranian President voices concerns regarding dams construction in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 04 2017, 2:53 pm

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has voiced concerns as the Afghan government plans to build more dams in a bid to regulate the waters for agriculture and electricity production.

President Rouhani made the remarks during an international conference being held for three days in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

“Dam construction in Afghanistan and Sistan-Baluchestan Province (in Iran) play a role in the desiccation of rivers,” he was quoted as saying by the local Financial Tribune.

Rouhani further added that “People will be forced to leave their homes; civilizations will be destroyed.”

This comes as President Ghani earlier said the neighboring countries of Afghanistan should not be concerned regarding the construction of water dams and networks in the country.

President Ghani made the remarks during the 4th national conference on the development of water resources development in Afghanistan earlier in March this year, saying “Water is for the benefit of our people and the region. Our guidance principle is to stand for our people’s rights.”

“We expect from our neighbors not to be concerned whilst water networks and dams are established but to support these initiatives,” he added.

Earlier last year, President Ghani had said work on key infrastructure projects including construction of water dams will start in accordance with the available resources.

During a meeting of the National Procurement Commission (NPC) late in March this year, President Ghani reviewed a report by the Ministry of Energy and Water regarding the construction of 29 large, medium and small water dams.

President Ghani said necessary measures will be put in place for the start of key infrastructure projects, considering a balance and the available resources.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS