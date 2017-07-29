Iranian militant fighting for Taliban arrested in Nimroz province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 29 2017, 12:09 pm

An Iranian national who was fighting for the Taliban insurgents has been arrested in western Nimroz province of Afghanistan, the security officials said Friday.

A spokesman for the 215th Maiwand Corps in South of Afghanistan Maj. Raza said the Iranian national was arrested during the clashes with the security forces late on Thursday.

He said the detained militant has been identified as Habibullah who is also famous as Safari and is originally a resident of Zahidan in Iran.

Maj. Zafari further added that the investigations revealed that Habibullah was fighting in the ranks of the Taliban insurgents led by Mawlavi Abdullah Brahwi.

In the meantime, the Taliban group rejected the existence of any Iranian fighter among its ranks, specifically someone having identity as disclosed by the security authorities.

The Taliban group spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid called the reports regarding the arrest of the Iranian militant as fabrications.

However, this is not the first time reports have emerged regarding the possible assistance of Iranian militants to the Taliban insurgents, which has apparently increased amid growing threats posed by the ISIS loyalists.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) informed regarding the killing of a key Taliban group leader Mullah Abbas who was conducting insurgency activities as the logistics chief of the group in the region.

A statement by MoD said Mullah Abbas was actively operating between Afghanistan and Iran to provide logistics support to the Taliban insurgents.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS