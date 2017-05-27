Iranian ISIS militant arrested in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat May 27 2017, 3:41 pm

An Iranian national fighting with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group militants has been arrested by the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said an Iranian national identified as Yasir was arrested during a search operation conducted in the vicinity of Haska Mina district.

The statement further added that another suspect was also arrested together with Yasir on charges of fighting for the ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan.

The detained individuals are in the custody of the counter-terrorism directorate of Nangarhar police commandment, the statement said, adding that an investigation is underway from the suspects.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

The Afghan security forces are currently busy conducting counter-terrorism operations against the terrorists operating in some of the restive districts of Nangarhar.

Several foreigners including Pakistanis have been arrested for having links with the ISIS terrorist group in this province but this is the first time the local officials are informing regarding the arrest of an Iranian national fighting for the terror group in Afghanistan.

