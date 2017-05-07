Iranian foreign minister in Kabul to meet top Afghan officials

By Khaama Press - Sun May 07 2017, 10:49 am

The Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in capital Kabul earlier today to meet with the top Afghan officials.

Zarif has reportedly been visiting Afghanistan on an official invitation of his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Bahram Qasemi has said Zarif is scheduled to meet with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and other high level government officials, including foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani.

Qasemi quoted by state news agency, IRNA, said Zarif will hold talks on different aspects of Tehran-Kabul relations and the ways to promote the current level of bilateral ties as well as the latest international and regional developments during his visit to Kabul.

His visit to Afghanistan followed after an official visit he made to Islamabad.

According to the local media reports, the day-long visit to Pakistan took place on May 3 during which Zarif met top Pakistani officials on the recent terrorist attack near Iran-Pakistan border which resulted in killing of some Iranian border guards.

