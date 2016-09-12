Iran says detained migrants exhibited in cages ‘were not Afghans’

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 12 2016, 9:47 am

A top Iranian diplomat based in Kabul has rejected the detained migrants exhibited in cages by Shiraz city police were Afghan nationals.

The Iranian Chargé d’affaires Ali Reza Hajizada clarified the issue during a meeting with the second deputy foreign minister for political affairs of Afghanistan Syed Javid Hashemi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan (MoFA) in a statement said Mr. Hashemi met with Hajizada today to sought clarification regarding the viral photos which purportedly shows some migrants put on display inside the cages.

Hailing Iran for hosting millions of Afghan refugees in the past three and half decades, Hashemi said the publication of such photographs would have a negative impact on the minds of the citizens of the two countries.

However, the Iranian Chargé d’affaires said the selective publication of images have had a false impression among the Afghan people despite the photographs did not belong to the Afghan citizens.

Defending the steps taken by Shiraz police to detain the individuals in a bid to ensure stability of Shiraz city, Hajizada said the behaviors of the government and people of Iran have always been based on respect to human dignity.

